Taxpayers ALERT: Income Tax refund not credited? Here's how to check ITR refund status, causes of delay are...

If you’re still waiting for your tax refund, here’s how to check its status online and figure out why it’s delayed.

The deadline for filing income tax (I-T) returns ended on September 16. While the tax department has processed the majority of refunds, some are still pending. If you're still waiting for your refund, there could be several reasons for the delay. However, taxpayers who filed their returns before September 16 will receive interest on their refund at a rate of 0.5% per month, starting from April 1.

If you are among those wondering why your refund has not yet arrived, there are a few methods to check its status and understand the potential reasons for the delay.

How to track refund status online?

To check the status of your income tax refund, begin by logging into the Income Tax e-Filing portal using your PAN and password. Once logged in, navigate to the section for filed income tax returns to ascertain whether your return has been processed and if a refund is due.

If your return indicates that a refund has been processed, you can determine whether it has been released by utilizing the "Know Your Refund Status" option, located under the Services section. You'll need to input the relevant assessment year to proceed.\

For refunds processed on or before March 31, 2023, typically for Assessment Year 2022–23 or prior, the standard online option may not be accessible. In such instances, you can check your refund status by visiting the NSDL/TIN portal and entering your PAN and assessment year.

What are the reasons of delay?

Despite improvements in processing speed, delays can still occur due to various factors. One common reason is outstanding tax demands. The Income Tax Department may sometimes offset your refund against any unpaid tax liabilities from previous years.

To address this, log in to the e-filing portal and navigate to the section for pending actions, specifically the option related to outstanding demands. If there's a pending demand, you have the option to either make the payment or submit a response if you disagree. Resolving these demands ensures that your refund is not delayed.

Another common cause for delays is unvalidated bank account details. Refunds are only issued to bank accounts that have been validated and linked to your PAN.

You can verify your bank account details in your profile under the bank account section. If your account isn’t validated, you can revalidate it or add a new one. In certain situations, particularly for older refunds, taxpayers might also need to raise a refund reissue request through the services section of the portal.

Occasionally, even minor errors, such as a mismatch in bank details or an inactive account, can cause delays in the refund process. It's crucial to double-check your information to ensure all details are accurate.

What should be done to avoid delays?

Even with faster processing times, taking proactive steps can help avoid delays. It's essential to keep your bank details updated, respond promptly to any outstanding demands, and regularly check your refund status.

If your situation is complex or remains unresolved, don't hesitate to seek assistance from a tax expert. Paying close attention to the details can help ensure your refund is received without unnecessary delays.