Tax of luxury buses: This state government implements annual tax of Rs 9 lakh on luxury buses, check details

In a groundbreaking move aimed at bolstering its financial resources, the state government has devised a plan to impose a tax on luxury buses traversing its roads. Citing the previous non-payment of taxes by these opulent vehicles, the government has mandated that they must now contribute their fair share. The prescribed amount for this tax stands at a substantial sum of Rs 9 lakh per annum.

This groundbreaking tax initiative will be implemented exclusively in the picturesque region of Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri made a public announcement on Thursday, elucidating that luxury buses operating within the state will now be subject to an annual tax of Rs 9 lakh. Notably, a considerable number of 200 to 250 luxury buses are currently traversing the state's thoroughfares without fulfilling their tax obligations.

The state government proclaims that this audacious endeavor aims to invigorate the financial standing of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), which presently grapples with a staggering loss of Rs 1,355 crore. Mukesh Agnihotri affirmed that the monthly income of the HRTC amounts to Rs 65 crore, while its expenditures soar to around Rs 134 crore. Consequently, the government bears the onus of bridging this massive deficit amounting to 69 crores.

The ramifications of this colossal financial setback have reverberated through the corridors of the HRTC, resulting in delays in the disbursement of salaries and pensions to its diligent workforce. However, the Deputy Chief Minister has assuaged the concerns of HRTC employees by guaranteeing that their salaries will be promptly disbursed by the 7th of each month. Meanwhile, the HRTC suffers further losses due to offering concessional travel to women and children, as well as operating buses in sparsely populated remote areas.

At present, the HRTC operates an extensive fleet of 3,142 buses across 3,719 routes within the state. Among them, 167 buses have surpassed their 15-year lifespan and necessitate immediate replacement, while the book value of 1,199 buses stands at a meager nil. The minister divulged plans to expeditiously replace 202 buses, ultimately reducing the HRTC fleet to 2,773 vehicles. Additionally, a comprehensive procurement strategy has been devised to acquire approximately 600 buses, including electric variants, throughout the year 2023.

Significantly, many states in the country are increasingly prioritizing electric buses as part of their transportation infrastructure. In line with this trend, the Himachal Pradesh government has pledged to fill vacant positions for drivers and conductors, thereby ensuring the seamless operation of buses within the state.

