Tatkal ticket booking: Indian Railways is set to introduce mandatory e-Aadhaar authentication for booking Tatkal train tickets. The rollout of this new system is expected to begin later this month, reports suggest. The move aims to curb the misuse of Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users to get confirmed tickets under the Tatkal quota. It also increases the availability of such train tickets for passengers.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Wednesday, wrote. "Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need." The development comes after IRCTC deactivated approximately 2.5 crore fake user IDs, following an investigation into the rapid disappearance of Tatkal tickets, which revealed a large-scale misuse of the booking system by agents and bots. Users have been complaining about this for quite some time, and have addressed their concerns on social media.

Indian Railways, in a statement, said," A central feature of the upgrade is the deployment of cutting-edge anti-bot systems and the integration of a leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) service." "This has drastically reduced unauthorized automated bookings by unscrupulous agents—especially during the tatkal booking window, when bot traffic accounts for up to 50% of login attempts in the first five minutes." "As a result, the platform now effectively mitigates all bot traffic during this critical period, ensuring better access for genuine users."

Tatkal was introduced as a lifeline for those with urgent travel needs. Instead, it’s become a battleground ruled by bots and booking mafias. Between January and May 2025, IRCTC identified around 2.9 lakh suspicious Passenger Name Records (PNRs) generated within just five minutes of the Tatkal booking window opening. These bookings were traced back to fake accounts created using disposable email addresses, enabling agents to hoard tickets and sell them at inflated prices.