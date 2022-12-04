Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

TANGEDCO: Here’s how to link Aadhaar cards to TNEB accounts online

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has released standard operating procedures to aid Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) customers in linking their Aadhaar cards to their TNEB accounts.

It is important to note that in order to receive their power subsidy, TNEB customers must link their Aadhaar cards to their TNEB accounts. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the same.

The last deadline for customers whose bills are due between November 24 and November 30 has been extended by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation. Reports state that the deadline for tying TNEB and Aadhaar together is December 31, 2022.

TANGEDCO offices are refusing to collect current consumption (CC) charges from customers who have not linked their Aadhaar with TNEB in order to enforce Aadhaar linking.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar with TNEB online, follow these steps:

Visit TNEB’s official website- adhar.tnebltd.org/Aadhaar/ Enter your Service Connection Number, cellphone number, security captcha, and other information, and then click Enter. Generate an OTP to validate your mobile number. Enter the Aadhaar card number you want to attach to your TANGEDCO account now. Type your name exactly as it appears on your Aadhaar. Upload your Aadhaar card. Send the form. The acknowledgement receipt is also available for download.