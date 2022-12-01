Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Switching job? Don't forget to merge your PF account, check step-wise guide here

You must be aware of your Universal Account Number (UAN) and ensure that it is activated in order to use any online EPF service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Switching job? Don't forget to merge your PF account, check step-wise guide here
Switching job? Don't forget to merge your PF account, check step-wise guide here
People are rapidly shifting jobs in the private sector today. A new PF account is only opened using your previous UAN number when you join a new company. However, the new PF account does not include the old company's time fund. Therefore, the PF account holder must go to the EPFO website to merge the account (EPF Account Merge). Only after this, you will be able to see the total amount deposited in your EPF account in a single account.
 
How to merge a PF account?
  1. PF accounts can be easily merged online. Follow these steps for the merger
  2. Visit the official website of EPFO
  3. Select the “Services” option
  4. Click on the “One Employee-One EPF Account"
  5. A new form will appear on the tab
  6. Enter these details: PF account holder’s phone number, UAN number and current member ID
  7. After this, you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number
  8. Enter the OTP in the portal, now, you will be able to see your old PF account
  9. Fill in the PF account number and accept the declaration 
  10. Then click on submit
  11. After verification is done. your account will be merged after a few days. 
 
Note: To avail of any facility related to EPF online, you must know your Universal Account Number (UAN) and make sure the UAN is activated. 
 
To know your UAN, you can visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and click on “Employee Linked Section” on the right side and then click on “Know your UAN.” Then fill in your registered mobile number and the captcha code shown on the screen. 
 
After writing those details, request OTP and fill in your PF account number and captcha code. Additional details, such as Aadhar card number, PAN card number and date of birth have to be filled in. Click on “Show my UAN Number” and you will get the required information. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.