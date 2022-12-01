Switching job? Don't forget to merge your PF account, check step-wise guide here

People are rapidly shifting jobs in the private sector today. A new PF account is only opened using your previous UAN number when you join a new company. However, the new PF account does not include the old company's time fund. Therefore, the PF account holder must go to the EPFO website to merge the account (EPF Account Merge). Only after this, you will be able to see the total amount deposited in your EPF account in a single account.

How to merge a PF account?

PF accounts can be easily merged online. Follow these steps for the merger Visit the official website of EPFO Select the “Services” option Click on the “One Employee-One EPF Account" A new form will appear on the tab Enter these details: PF account holder’s phone number, UAN number and current member ID After this, you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number Enter the OTP in the portal, now, you will be able to see your old PF account Fill in the PF account number and accept the declaration Then click on submit After verification is done. your account will be merged after a few days.

Note: To avail of any facility related to EPF online, you must know your Universal Account Number (UAN) and make sure the UAN is activated.

To know your UAN, you can visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and click on “Employee Linked Section” on the right side and then click on “Know your UAN.” Then fill in your registered mobile number and the captcha code shown on the screen.