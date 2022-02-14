Switch off TV using remote but not main switch? Check how much money is being wasted

The television is a staple electronic appliance in most households, and naturally a significant contributor to the monthly electricity bill. However, nearly 70% households in India do not switch off their TV sets from the main switch and instead only one switch off using the remote control, as per a recent Zee News Hindi report.

Televisions switched off like this are still consuming power and as on standby. Needless to say, this makes them an often-ignored contributor to household budget woes. People need to be aware of a few tips which can help them save electricity. At the top is ensuring that the power of household electronics is turned on and off in the proper way.

Electronic items should not be left on standby as they will still be consuming electricity from the plug socket to continue to run on the dormant mode. In the case of a television set, this means that the TV is consuming power to ensure it remains functional to be used with the remote control at all times. But this convenience comes at a cost.

How much electricity does a TV consume on standby?

The amount of electricity consumed by a TV on standby depends on its technology, model, size as well as its efficiency. All electronic items have a power rating which indicates to the consumer how much electricity will the gadget consume in order to work. This rating is generally given in Watt or Kilowatt.

As per experts, a TV on standby can consume up to 10 Watts per hour. It should be noted that the electricity consumption can also vary based on factors like individual use, geolocation. The habit of leaving the TV on standby and switched off only through the remote control can increase the monthly electricity bill by as much as Rs 100. With the television not being a seasonal appliance like an air conditioner or a heater, this wastage can translate into a bigger electricity bill all year round at as much as Rs 1200 more.