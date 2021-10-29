Submit 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' or stop receiving pension - Here's what you need to do



As per the new notification by the Government of India, all pensioners have to submit their life certificates before or on November 30, 2021. This has been asked to ease the process of pension disbursement and keep a record of the members that receive the pension.

A life certificate acts as a tool that proves the individual is alive which helps the pensioner receive their monthly without any interruption. It also helps stop the payments once the pensioners is no more.

The process of submitting the life certificate for individuals above 80 years had already begun from October 1.

The life certificates are also known as the 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra', will have to be shown to an authorised person or agency who is in charge of the pension distribution to get the payment.

To generate a life certificate, the individual has to be present at the office, before the person issues the document but since not all senior citizens can do so, the government has come up with the 'Digital Life Certificates' (DLC). The DLC uses biometric details to generate the life certificate. This system was launched in November 2014 in India.

Things needed for a DLC:

- The pensioner must have an Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and a biometric device to scan the fingerprints.

- A personal computer that has Windows 7.0 version or above or an Android tablet or a phone.

- The pensioner needs to have their Aadhaar number registered with the Pension Disbursing Agency.

Here's how you can submit the DLC:

- Downlaod the 'Jeevan Pramaan' mobile app

- Submit Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account number, bank name and mobile number.

- The portal will automatically use the Aadhar platform for biometric authentication and match it with the applicant's submission of the fingerprints.

Here's how you can the status of online DLC:

- Once the pensioner submits the details, they will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number that will have the life certificate ID.

- The life certificate can be accessed by providing the ID received on the SMS

- The individual can log in to the 'Jeevan Pramaan Portal' and download the PDF version of the certificate