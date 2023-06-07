Headlines

Struggling with home loan EMIs? Explore your repayment options here

Options for financial difficulties and relief when managing home loan EMIs.

Raunak Jain

Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Home Loan EMIs: When it comes to the repayment of your home loan, it's crucial to understand the consequences of not paying your installment for an extended period, specifically three months or more. In such a scenario, the lender has the authority to label your loan as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA). This designation holds significant implications for you as a borrower.

Once your loan falls into the NPA category, the lender is empowered to take drastic measures to recover the outstanding amount. Moreover, it's essential to recognize that your credit score will also suffer if you fail to repay the home loan on time. The adverse impact on your creditworthiness can create hurdles in obtaining future loans.

Experts emphasize that when your home loan transitions into NPA, the lender, whether it's a bank or another financial institution, can initiate legal action against you. As a consequence, a considerable interest rate, typically ranging from 1 to 2 percent, can be levied on the unpaid EMI amount of your home loan.

If you find yourself facing financial difficulties while repaying your loan, it is crucial to approach your lender promptly and transparently communicate your predicament. Professionals suggest that your lender might have various strategies and programs designed to address financial challenges and provide relief to borrowers in your situation.

The lender may offer you a range of options, including reducing the EMI amount or extending the loan tenure. Additionally, you can explore the possibility of loan modification to better suit your circumstances.

Alternatively, if you have any surplus funds, it is prudent to utilize them to repay a portion of the outstanding loan amount. By curbing unnecessary expenses and diligently adhering to a budget, you can save funds for timely EMI payments. Maintaining a monthly budget is vital in ensuring that you fulfill your loan obligations on time.

Supplementing your efforts, seeking advice from a financial advisor or an expert can equip you with valuable insights and techniques to effectively manage your loan repayments.

