Share Market to remain closed for next 4 days

There will be no business on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) from Thursday (April 14) to Sunday (April 17). The next trading session of the market will start on Monday, April 18.

The share market will remain closed on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on account of Mahavir Jayanti, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday.

While Mahavir Jayanti, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti fall on April 14, and Good Friday is on April 15. On Saturday and Sunday i.e. on April 16 and 17, the stock market will remain closed for the regular weekly holidays.

This year, BSE and NSE have a total of 13 days off except the weekly holidays i.e. Saturday and Sunday. In this sequence, there will be a holiday in the stock market in the month of April due to Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.