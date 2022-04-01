Step-by-step guide to check how many mobile numbers are linked with your Aadhaar

Aadhaar is one of the important documents in India. And misuse of this can lead you to trouble.

It is also crucial to verify how many mobile numbers are registered against your Aadhaar Card

And if you want to know how many mobile numbers have been issued in your name, you can do so on the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) portal called TAFCOP.

TAFCOP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection) will help you to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number.

As per the rules specifically issued by the Department of Telecommunications, a citizen can have only 9 mobile numbers linked to an Aadhaar card.

Any individual can utilise the portal to identify and report mobile phone numbers that are no longer in use.

Upon successful submission of your request if any the TAFCOP portal will block or deactivate the mobile number.

Users may also check the status of their applications by signing in with their mobile number and entering the 'Ticket ID Ref No' under the "Request Status" section.

A step-by-step guide to check and verify the mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit the TAFCOP website (https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/) and enter the mobile number that you need to verify.

Step 2: Click on 'Request OTP' and enter the 6-digit OTP.

Step 3: Now click on 'Validate' and you will get the list of mobile numbers registered on your IDs.

Note: You may choose to select the numbers that are not in your name or not required, and submit your Report.

No action is required for the numbers you need to retain.

You can select the number and take the appropriate action such as This is not my number, Not required, and Required.

By marking your action you can click on 'Report' for effective submission of your request.