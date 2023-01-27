Search icon
State Bank of India: Unable to register for SBI WhatsApp banking? Follow these steps to activate services

SBI WhatsApp services may be accessed directly using the QR scanner on your mobile device.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI), the biggest public sector bank in India, provides a number of digital and mobile-based services to its clientele. You may take use of the bank's various helpful services, including the innovative SBI WhatsApp Banking. With SBI WhatsApp Banking, you can easily ask and get answers to any banking-related queries you may have. Just by scanning the QR code with your mobile device, you'll have instant access to a wide range of financial services with SBI WhatsApp Banking.

SBI WhatsApp Banking registration steps

  • Visit the SBI website at https://bank.sbi.com to find out how to sign up for WhatsApp Banking.
  • SBI services can be used by simply scanning the QR code with your phone.
  • You will be asked to send "Hi" from your WhatsApp number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions from the Chat-Bot.
  • If your registration works, you'll get a confirmation message on the WhatsApp app linked to the phone number you used to sign up.
  • Send "Hi" to +919022690226 from your WhatsApp number, and then follow the Chat-instructions. Bot's
  • Until then, if you can't sign up for SBI WhatsApp Banking for some reason, you should do the following:
  • Do check the SMS format and the phone number of the recipient
  • Also, you need to make sure that your Bank account number is linked to the mobile number from which the SMS is sent.
  • If your mobile number is not registered, you will need to go to an SBI Bank Branch and update your mobile number.

SBI WhatsApp Banking currently offers the following services

  • Balance on account
  • Mini statemen
  • The pension slip service
  • Loan product information (car loan, gold loan, personal loan, home loan, educational loan) - FAQs and interest rates
  • Information on Deposit Products (Savings Account, Recurring Deposit, and Term Deposit – Features and Interest Rates)
  • NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account): What they offer and how much they pay in interest
  • Opening an Instagram account (Functions, Requirements, and Frequently Asked Questions)
  • Contacts and complaints helplines
  • Pre approved loan queries (Personal loan, Car loan, Two wheeler loan)
