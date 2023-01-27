State Bank of India: Unable to register for SBI WhatsApp banking? Follow these steps to activate services

Representational Image

State Bank of India (SBI), the biggest public sector bank in India, provides a number of digital and mobile-based services to its clientele. You may take use of the bank's various helpful services, including the innovative SBI WhatsApp Banking. With SBI WhatsApp Banking, you can easily ask and get answers to any banking-related queries you may have. Just by scanning the QR code with your mobile device, you'll have instant access to a wide range of financial services with SBI WhatsApp Banking.

SBI WhatsApp Banking registration steps

Visit the SBI website at https://bank.sbi.com to find out how to sign up for WhatsApp Banking.

SBI services can be used by simply scanning the QR code with your phone.

You will be asked to send "Hi" from your WhatsApp number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions from the Chat-Bot.

If your registration works, you'll get a confirmation message on the WhatsApp app linked to the phone number you used to sign up.

Send "Hi" to +919022690226 from your WhatsApp number, and then follow the Chat-instructions. Bot's

Until then, if you can't sign up for SBI WhatsApp Banking for some reason, you should do the following:

Do check the SMS format and the phone number of the recipient

Also, you need to make sure that your Bank account number is linked to the mobile number from which the SMS is sent.

If your mobile number is not registered, you will need to go to an SBI Bank Branch and update your mobile number.

Also, READ: PF: Get instant access to your PF account balance with just a missed call, here's how

SBI WhatsApp Banking currently offers the following services