Bad news for SBI customers as bank announces hike in...

Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Personal Finance

Bad news for SBI customers as bank announces hike in...

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a hike in the lending rates across selected tenures.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Bad news for SBI customers as bank announces hike in...
Representative Image (Photo credit: Reuters)
The State Bank of India, India's largest government bank, has announced a hike in its lending rates by up to 10 basis points (0.1%) across selected tenures. 

Effective from Thursday, i.e.  August 15, the hike in lending rates will lead to higher Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) for borrowers with loans linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR). The MCLR is referred to as the the minimum lending rate below which a bank is not allowed lend.

Here are the revised rates: 

1. For an overnight period: Increased from 8.10% to 8.20%. 

2. For one month: Increased from 8.35% to 8.45%. 

3. For three months: Increased from 8.40% to 8.50%. 

4. For a six-month period: Increased from 8.75% to 8.85%. 

5. For two years: Increased from 8.95% to 9.05%

6. For a period of three years: Increased from 9.0% to 9.10%. 

Notably, this is the third month this year to have witnessed a hike in the lending rates by the country's largest lender, SBI. 

How does it impact the borrowers?

The increase in MCLR rates implies costly rates of home loans, car loans or education loans for the borrowers, as these mentioned loans are tied to MCLR rates. It may be noted that the borrowers who have taken the MCLR-linked loans will see the changes based on their loan reset periods, following which the revised rates will come into force. 

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged for sixth consecutive time:

The Reserve Bank of India, for the sixth time in a row, has kept the repo rate unchanged. The repo rate refers to the rate at which the Central bank lends money to the commercial banks. Higher is the repo rate, higher the EMI will be and vice versa. 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
