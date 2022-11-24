Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

State Bank of India cautions customers against using instant loan apps, SBI tips against fraud

Customers can use the safety advice provided by State Bank of India (SBI) to stay out of rapid lending app traps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

State Bank of India cautions customers against using instant loan apps, SBI tips against fraud
State Bank of India cautions customers against using instant loan apps, SBI tips against fraud
State Bank of India, India’s largest lending bank has shared a few safety tips for customers in order to avoid falling into rapid loan traps. Additionally, SBI urges people to report cybercrimes to cybercrime.gov.in. Chinese rapid lending applications are contentious, and the central government is adopting a number of measures to thwart these fraudulent apps.
 
The spread of rapid lending apps contributes to an increase in cybercrime, trapping borrowers in excessive interest rates and unethical loan extraction techniques. (Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is PM Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens? Get Rs. 4,625 monthly for 10 years)
 
SBI has shared an infographic on its official Twitter handle and wrote, “Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial company. Report cybercrimes at – http://cybercrime.gov.in.”
 
 
 
Here are 6 safety tips shared by SBI:
  1. It is better to verify an app's validity before downloading. Numerous unlawful apps have the potential to capture users and steal money from their accounts.
  2. You shouldn't click on shady links.
  3. It's best to avoid utilising unlicensed apps that might steal your data, as was already mentioned.
  4. To prevent your data from being stolen, check the app permission settings.
  5. You should alert the local police about any dubious money-lending apps.
  6. For all of your banking needs, go to http://bank.sbi.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.