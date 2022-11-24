Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

State Bank of India cautions customers against using instant loan apps, SBI tips against fraud

State Bank of India, India’s largest lending bank has shared a few safety tips for customers in order to avoid falling into rapid loan traps. Additionally, SBI urges people to report cybercrimes to cybercrime.gov.in. Chinese rapid lending applications are contentious, and the central government is adopting a number of measures to thwart these fraudulent apps.

Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is PM Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens? Get Rs. 4,625 monthly for 10 years) The spread of rapid lending apps contributes to an increase in cybercrime, trapping borrowers in excessive interest rates and unethical loan extraction techniques. (

SBI has shared an infographic on its official Twitter handle and wrote, “Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial company. Report cybercrimes at – http://cybercrime.gov.in.”

Here are 6 safety tips shared by SBI: