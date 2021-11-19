State Bank of India Alert! Don't do THIS or you might lose all your money

Have you ever received a text message or an email congratulating you for winning a considerable amount and asking you to enter your username and UPI PIN to claim it? Well, India's largest money lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), has asked customers to BEWARE of such messages as they can put your hard-earned money at risk.

This email or message making you so happy could be sent in the hope of taking all your hard-earned money away from you. In a warning message to alert customers, SBI today, from its official Twitter account posted a cautionary message for all.

The text in the video message read, "SBI or its employees will never ask for sensitive information like Account Number, Debit card details, Internet Banking Credentials, OTP, or advise you to click on third party links, through phone/SMS/email. Beware of individuals/parties that ask for such details on the pretext of being from SBI."

Check out the video here.

SBI captioned the video saying, "Sharing is not always caring. SBI says never share your bank details & ATM or UPI PINs with anyone."

It is important to note that 'phishing' is a common form of internet piracy. It is used to steal confidential financial information like bank account numbers, net banking passwords, credit card numbers, personal identity details, and others.

Perpetrators can use the information for siphoning money from the victim's account or run up bills on the victim's credit cards. One could also become the victim of identity theft.

You are advised to visit onlinesbi.com for more information.