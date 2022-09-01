SpiceJet net loss widens in June quarter: CFO Sanjeev Taneja quits

SpiceJet announced on Wednesday that Sanjeev Taneja, the company's chief financial officer, has resigned in the face of expanding losses and a rise in in-flight mishaps. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 458 crore for the quarter ending March against Rs 235.3 crore in the same period a year ago. During the April-June quarter, net loss stood at Rs 789 crore against Rs 729 crore a year ago as the carrier's business was severely impacted by record high fuel prices and a depreciating Rupee.

“Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,478 crore as against Rs 1,266 crore in the same quarter of the previous year," the airline said in a release.

Operating costs were 3,267 crores for the same comparison period as opposed to 1,995 crores. A loss of 379 crore was recorded on an EBITDA basis for the reporting quarter as opposed to a loss of 244 crore for the quarter ended June FY2022.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, stated that the industry has recently experienced one of the worst operating environments, which has hindered the development and recovery made in Q3FY2022.