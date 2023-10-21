Headlines

Amit Sadh reveals getting hit by drunk driver's car during bike trip to Ladakh | Exclusive

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film inspired from Mahabharata, calls it 'masterpiece of masterpieces’

Special FD schemes by two banks offering high interest rates of up to 8 percent ending soon, check details

Watch: Salman Khan plays garba with Kangana Ranaut, dances with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon at Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Notification issued for MP polls, process of filing nominations begins

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film inspired from Mahabharata, calls it 'masterpiece of masterpieces’

Special FD schemes by two banks offering high interest rates of up to 8 percent ending soon, check details

Meet IAS officer who is now appointed Additional CEO in Noida, cracked UPSC in 2016 with AIR...

Osteoporosis: 7 ayurvedic herbs to reduce joint pain

9 benefits of eating okra (bhindi) regularly

Leading wicket takers in ICC World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Arrives At Dharamshala Airport With Indian Cricket Team

World Cup 2023: New 'Wide Ball Law' Helped Virat Kohli To Score His 48th ODI Century; Know Rule Here

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Captain Rohit Sharma Assures No Major Damage In Hardik Pandya's Injury

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film inspired from Mahabharata, calls it 'masterpiece of masterpieces’

Watch: Salman Khan plays garba with Kangana Ranaut, dances with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon at Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Abhishek Bachchan's deleted cameo scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham goes viral, fans react: Watch

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Special FD schemes by two banks offering high interest rates of up to 8 percent ending soon, check details

Invest in special FD schemes by two major banks with higher interest rates; the deadline is October 31.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you're considering a Fixed Deposit (FD) investment, now's the time to seize an excellent opportunity. The special FD schemes offered by two major public sector banks in India, Indian Bank and IDBI Bank, will close for new investments on October 31. These special FDs offer more attractive interest rates compared to regular tenures. Let's delve into the details of these FD schemes.

IDBI Bank Special FD Scheme

IDBI Bank is offering two unique FD schemes with tenures of 375 and 444 days, available for investment until October 31, 2023. The 375-day FD, known as the "Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme," offers a 7.10 percent interest rate for the general public and 7.60 percent for senior citizens. In the case of the 444-day FD scheme, the general public can avail of a 7.15 percent interest rate, while senior citizens are offered a 7.65 percent interest rate.

Indian Bank's Special FD Scheme

Ind Super 400 Days FD Scheme

Indian Bank's special FD scheme, known as the "Ind Super 400 Days FD Scheme," boasts a 400-day tenure. You can invest in this scheme with amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 crore. During this period, the bank is offering a 7.25 percent interest rate to the general public and a higher rate of 7.75 percent to senior citizens. Super senior citizens enjoy the highest interest rate at 8.00 percent on their deposit.

Ind Super 300 Days FD Scheme

In addition to the 400-day FD, Indian Bank has introduced a special FD scheme with a 300-day tenure, effective from July 1. Investors can deposit amounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 crore. This FD scheme offers general customers an attractive 7.05 percent interest rate, while senior citizens receive 7.55 percent. Super senior citizens can reap a substantial 7.80 percent interest rate. The scheme remains open for investment until October 31, 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: Team India lands in Dharamsala, braces for New Zealand challenge without Hardik Pandya

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Rohit Sharma assures no major damage in Hardik Pandya's injury post Bangladesh victory

Businesses need to factor in impact of terror when…: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nothing partners with Tata-owned Croma, to offer Nothing Phone (2) with Rs 3000 instant discount

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE