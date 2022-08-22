Sovereign Gold Bonds open for subscription: 5 day opportunity to buy gold at a discount

The Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) subscription's second tranche commenced on August 22 and will end on August 26, 2022. SGBs are issued by the RBI at a specified issue price on behalf of the Indian government.

The Gold Bonds issued under this programme may be held by a trust, a HUF, a nonprofit organisation, a university, or an Indian resident acting in his individual capacity, on behalf of a minor child, or jointly with any other person.

The government, in cooperation with the Indian central bank, will grant investors who submit online applications and pay for them using digital methods a discount of Rs. 50 per gram on the value.

“For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,147per gram of gold," the central bank said in its statement.

The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Centre.

Banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — will all participate in the sale of sovereign gold bonds.

The advantages of SGB over other types of gold were outlined by online brokerage firm Zerodha.

SGB Issue price

“The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. August 17, August 18, and August 19, 2022 works out to Rs 5,197/- per gram of gold.The issue price of SGBs will be reduced by Rs 50 per gramme for investors who subscribe online and pay digitally. The issue price of a gold bond for such investors will be Rs 5,147 per gram of gold,” stated the RBI notification issued on August 19, 2022.

SGB tax treatment

According to the requirements of the Income Tax Act of 1961, interest on SGBs is taxable (43 of 1961). The capital gains that result from an individual's redemption of SGB are not subject to tax. The transfer of the SGB will result in long-term capital gains that are eligible for indexation benefits.

Demand for Sovereign Gold peaked during Covid

The purchase of SGBs increased significantly during the COVID-affected years of 2020–2021 and 2022–2023 amid market instability, accounting for over 75% of all bond sales since the program's commencement in November 2015.