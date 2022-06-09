Soon you will receive Aadhaar services at your doorstep, know how

(Image Source: Twitter@UIDAI)

Here is some good news for Aadhaar card holders. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has planned to roll out door-to-door Aadhaar sewa. This means that from now on you will be able to receive Aadhaar card services at your doorstep without having to visit any government office.

So, now your postman will also deliver Aadhaar services along with handing you letters at your home. For this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is training 48,000 postmen of India Post Payment Bank. They will be trained to go door to door in the remotest parts of the country and link Aadhaar number with mobile numbers, update details, and conduct enrolment of children at the doorstep.

Read | Centre withdraws advisory encouraging people to use masked Aadhaar instead of photocopy

The UIDAI will provide postmen with the necessary digital equipments like desktop or laptop-based Aadhar kit to update the necessary details of Aadhar card holders. UIDAI also makes plan to onboard nearly 13,000 banking correspondents currently working with the Common Service Centre of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

It also plans to open an Aadhaar Sewa Kendra in each of the 755 districts of the country to ensure the Aadhaar details are collected and updated by IPPB postmen and CSC banking correspondents as quickly as possible. Currently, there are 88 UIDAI Sewa Kendra in 72 cities. The plan is to reach even the remotest corners.