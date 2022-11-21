Smart driving licence: A step-by-step guide to apply for SCDL

File photo

A Smart Card Driving Licence (SCDL) is a tamper-resistant driving licence in a form of a plastic card with an embedded microprocessor chip with 64 kb of memory which will contain information about the driver's licence holder. Previously, a driver's licence resembled a small diary or book. They have evolved into Smart Cards at this point.

Stages in application submission while issuing a driving licence:

1. Fill the application form

2. Upload all required documents

3. Upload Photo and Signature if required

4. Driving licence Test Slot booking

5. Payment of Fee

6. Verify the Payment Status

7. Print the receipt

Driving licence: Here are the steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do

Step 2: On the homepage, select your respective State

Step 3: Click on the "Apply for Driving License" link

Step 4: Press Continue Button

Step 5: Provide details of your Learner’s Licence Number.

Step 6: Enter your date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Step 7: Fill in the required information and click on “OK”.

Step 8: Fill up your personal details like your name, age, and address.

Also Read: UIDAI update: Follow THESE steps to change address on your Aadhaar card

Step 9: Upload all supporting documents like address proof, age proof, and identity proof.

Step 10: Scan and upload your passport-size photograph and signature

Step 11: Select the date and time for your DL appointment. You will be asked for the payment, after which your application will be successfully sent to the RTO.

Step 12: You can visit the RTO office and take your DL test.