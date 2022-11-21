Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Smart driving licence: A step-by-step guide to apply for SCDL

smart card driving license is a driving license issued as a card, which looks pretty much like a debit or a credit card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Smart driving licence: A step-by-step guide to apply for SCDL
File photo

A Smart Card Driving Licence (SCDL) is a tamper-resistant driving licence in a form of a plastic card with an embedded microprocessor chip with 64 kb of memory which will contain information about the driver's licence holder. Previously, a driver's licence resembled a small diary or book. They have evolved into Smart Cards at this point.

Stages in application submission while issuing a driving licence:

1. Fill the application form

2. Upload all required documents

3. Upload Photo and Signature if required

4. Driving licence Test Slot booking

5. Payment of Fee

6. Verify the Payment Status

7. Print the receipt

Driving licence: Here are the steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website: sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/stateSelection.do

Step 2: On the homepage, select your respective State

Step 3: Click on the "Apply for Driving License" link

Step 4: Press Continue Button

Step 5: Provide details of your Learner’s Licence Number.

Step 6: Enter your date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Step 7: Fill in the required information and click on “OK”.

Step 8: Fill up your personal details like your name, age, and address.

Also Read: UIDAI update: Follow THESE steps to change address on your Aadhaar card

Step 9: Upload all supporting documents like address proof, age proof, and identity proof.

Step 10: Scan and upload your passport-size photograph and signature  

Step 11: Select the date and time for your DL appointment. You will be asked for the payment, after which your application will be successfully sent to the RTO.

Step 12: You can visit the RTO office and take your DL test.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.