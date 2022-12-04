Search icon
Smart business idea: Get up to Rs 5 lakh per month by investing Rs 7.5 lakh, get low-interest loan from PNB, SBI, others

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Representational Image

If you want to go into business for yourself but don't want to settle for a regular paycheck, you're probably looking at some unique business options. Today's prospective company owners may choose from a wide variety of opportunities, and the government actively supports their efforts to do so. If you, like many others, desire to launch a company with little outlay of capital, the government has set up a fund to facilitate this goal.

Common Services Centres (CSC) is a government organisation in India that provides a variety of services via the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Those with an interest in starting their own businesses and making hundreds of thousands of dollars per year may apply to the CSC. The CSC has requested that anybody interested in purchasing a stake in a small theatre or movie theatre for a nominal fee fill out a brief online form. The Central Screening Committee estimates that a theatre owner may put in a one-time investment of roughly Rs 7.5 lakhs and make a monthly profit of up to Rs 5 lakhs. Make your reservation by sending in a payment of Rs 21,000. This amount will be returned to you if the licence is not approved.
 
Information such as the suggested site, the spot where you want to put up the cinema (within a mall, local market, freestanding building, open field, etc.), and the number of neighbouring villages in your cinema region is requested on the forms provided on the CSC Twitter account. If you click the link in the following Tweet, you will be sent to a form where you may submit your information. Please fill out the form below and send it to the appropriate CSC so that they may assist you with bringing your company vision to fruition.
 
The CSC recommended establishing food courts, amusement zones, and other commercial activities in the theater's immediate vicinity to boost earnings. The CSC has announced that independent theatres in rural areas would be able to show any film on the same day as it opens in urban multiplexes.

Also, READ: Alert! Link PAN with Aadhaar before April 1, 2023 to prevent being inoperative, here's how
 
The State Bank of India, the Punjab National Bank (PNB), and other banks provide loans to qualified individuals. A company loan may be obtained if one qualifies, and the Mudra programme may be used if one need a loan of a smaller amount.

