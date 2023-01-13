SIP: Top five mutual fund scheme to invest at Rs 2,000 in 2023

Representational Image

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a form of investment wherein the investor chooses a mutual fund based on their liking and invests a fixed amount of money in that mutual fund on a regular basis. Investments are made bit-by-bit rather than all at once with a Systematic Investment Plan.

The Systematic Investment Plan is an excellent investment strategy because it gives the investor the freedom to invest any size quantity of money, little or huge, according to his or her own tastes, requirements, and financial objectives. Here are some mutual fund suggestions if you want to invest Rs 2,000 a month in mutual funds.

Canara Robeco BlueChip Equity Fund Direct-Growth

BlueChip Equity Fund Direct-Growth is an Equity Mutual Fund Scheme from Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. Canara Robeco Major Cap Fund reflects the fund's investment strategy, which is primarily focused on a portfolio that would be centred on investing in any of the top 150 corporations listed by market capitalization. The fund's goal is to increase its value by investing in these large companies.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Direct-Growth

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has introduced the Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Direct-Growth, an Equity Mutual Fund Scheme. The Scheme's primary investment focus is on high market capitalization firms as a means of generating long-term capital growth via a diversified and actively managed portfolio of equities and equity-related assets.

PGIM India Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund Direct-Growth

With the introduction of the PGIM India Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund Direct-Growth, PGIM India Mutual Fund has introduced a new Equity Mutual Fund Scheme. The plan's goal is long-term capital appreciation, which will be accomplished by a heavy weighting toward investments in the stock and equity-related instruments of mid-cap corporations.

Quant Mid-Cap Fund Direct-Growth

As an Equity Mutual Fund Scheme, Quant Mid-Cap Fund Direct-Growth was established by Quant Mutual Fund. The strategy uses a diverse portfolio of Mid-Cap firms to provide long-term capital appreciation and income generation.

Also, READ: SIP news: Invest Rs 333 PD in this TATA mutual fund, build Rs 70 lakh corpus

BOI AXA Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth

BOI AXA Mutual Fund has released a new Equity Mutual Fund Scheme called the BOI AXA Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth. The plan's primary asset class is small-cap company stock and equity-related instruments, with a focus on generating long-term capital appreciation.