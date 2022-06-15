Share market news: This company's shares gave Rs 21 lakh as return on an investment of Rs 1 lakh

Hardwyn India's share was trading at Rs 9.98 on April 27, 2018. The company has given over 2000 per cent returns since then.

Investing in the share market involves grave financial risks. No one for sure knows which share will give good returns. For instance, Line Insurance Corporation's IPO was in great demand among investors who thought investing in the country's largest insurer was a safe bet. However, the share hasn't performed to its potential as yet. Sometimes, taking calculated risks provides windfall gains. For instance, the share of Hardwyn India has provided a whopping 2000 per cent returns to investors over the last five years.

History of Hardwyn India share

Hardwyn India's share was trading at Rs 9.98 on April 27, 2018. On June 14, the company closed the day on BSE Sensex at Rs 219.50. So a person who had invested Rs one lakh in 2018 and remained invested, would have earned a dividend of Rs 21 lakh. This is around 2,095 per cent returns. Hardwyn India's 52-week high is Rs 225.85.

Hardwyn India has a small market cap of Rs 223 crore. The company's shares this year have given a massive 178 per cent returns. Over the last one year, its returns were over 200 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company's planning to give bonus shares to its investors. The company will provide one share for every two shares to investors.