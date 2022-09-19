7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees ahead of DA hike, Centre's BIG announcement on promotions

Representational Image

The central government employees are up for some good news ahead of the much-anticipated hike in dearness allowance. According to a Zee News report, recently there was a buzz around the Centre planning to give promotions to over 8,000 central government employees.

According to the report, the Department of Personnel and Training is soon going to announce promotions for government employees, which was earlier expected in August.

A delegation from the Central Secretariat Official Language Service Group A had met Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently following the announcement to promote central government employees. Singh had assured them to expedite the process of promotion as per rules. At least one year to 18 months training is necessary before the promotion of officers.

Singh also told the delegation that he would consider their demands and sort out any issues in the process of promotion. He also said that in future, all promotions for government officials will be done in a systematic manner. Earlier on July 1, 2022, 8089 employees were promoted.

Reports suggest that the Centre may announce the gift of DA hike of 4 per cent this Navratri, which will take the overall dearness allowance to 38 per cent.

The All-India CPI-IW for the month of June has hinted at a hike in DA this month. Along with the Dearness allowance hike, employees may also get arrears for the months of July and August.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.