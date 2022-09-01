September Bank Holidays Alert: Banks to remain shut for 13 days in Sep, full list here

File photo

In September 2022, there will be 13 days when banks are closed, including weekends. Everyone should schedule their bank-related duties in order to avoid delays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) private and public sector banks will remain closed for a total of 3 days in the first week of September 2022.

In September 2022, people will be gearing up for the festive season and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and the Navratri Sthapana / Mera Charen Hauba of Lanningthou Sanmahi.

The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

List of Bank Holidays in Septenber 2022

September 1: Banks will remain closed in Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (the second day).

​September 4: Sunday.

September 6: Banks of Ranchi will remain closed on account of Karma Puja.

September 7: Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the first Onam.

September 8: Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Thiruvonam.

September 9: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Indrajatra.

September 10: Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are listed to remain closed on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti. As per RBI, banks in other parts of the country will also be non-operational as it is the second Saturday of the month.

September 11: Sunday

September 18: Sunday.

September 21: Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 24: Fourth Saturday of the month.

September 25: Fourth Sunday of the month.

September 26: Banks will remain closed in Imphal and Jaipur on the occasion of Navratri Sthapana/ Mera Charen Hauba of Lanningthou Sanmahi.