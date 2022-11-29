Search icon
Sent money through PayTM, Google Pay, or PhonePe UPI to the wrong person? Here are your options

If these agencies don't provide a solution, you can also approach the Reserve Bank of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Another thing that you can do is lodge a complaint with BHIM UPI. (Representational)

UPI has made our lives easy. We can easily make payments using QR codes and even transfer money without any hassle. But it can also cause problems if subscribers are not careful. Customers can send money to the wrong people by mistake. In such cases, the money can be retrieved using the following processes. Here's what to do.

One option for those who made payments erroneously is to contact the UPI app company. Firstly, you will have to register your complaint with the UPI application's helpline number. Apps like PayTM, Phonepe, and Google Pay provide these helpline numbers. Never forget to take screenshots of these transactions as they can be asked by the apps as proof of a transaction or for details of the transaction.

Another thing that you can do is lodge a complaint with BHIM UPI. You can register your complaint with the toll-free number 18001201749. Another option is to talk with the bank where the transaction has happened. 

If these agencies don't provide a solution, you can also approach the Reserve Bank of India. You will have to click on bankingombudsman.rbi.org.in and furnish the details of the transaction. 

You can also register your complaint on the website of NPCI. For this, you will have to log in to npci.org.in. Then click on Dispute Redressal Mechanism. 
Later, you can file your complaint by furnishing the details of the website.

