Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty nears 23,250 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions: What's driving the market?

The Sensex opened at 74,384, while the Nifty 50 started the session at 23,116 after the benchmark indices crashed around 8% last week, pushing the Sensex below 75,000 and the Nifty below 23,200 for the first time since April 2025.

The Indian stock market on Monday (March 16, 2026) opened on a rise, with benchmark indices Sensex jumping over 400 points and Nifty trading above 23,250 (as recorded at 9:43 am), despite the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. The market is likely being driven by domestic institutional investors' buying support, while foreign investors continue to sell. Crude oil prices remain a concern, with Brent crude hovering around $104.5 per barrel. Rupee falls 13 paise to 92.43 against the US dollar in early trade.

The Sensex opened at 74,384, while the Nifty 50 started the session at 23,116 after the benchmark indices crashed around 8% last week, pushing the Sensex below 75,000 and the Nifty below 23,200 for the first time since April 2025.

Sensex, Nifty today: What is driving the market?

According to Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, "the BSE Sensex increased by approximately 400 points while the Nifty 50 index approached the 23,250 level, which demonstrates a typical market recovery that occurred due to investors buying undervalued stocks and specific market sectors after the market experienced fluctuations caused by rising geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran."

Mr Jhunjhunwala believes, "Investors currently assess their investment strategies because crude oil prices exceed the $100 threshold, which typically causes emerging markets such as India to experience financial difficulties."

"The top gainers group included InterGlobe Aviation and HDFC Bank, which received buying interest from investors who expect sustained travel demand and ongoing banking sector stability. The defensive positioning of technology companies during global uncertainty, including Infosys, helped support the market rally."

"The Middle East conflict currently takes place because consumer durable companies and kitchen appliance manufacturers such as TTK Prestige and Stove Kraft face market pressure from two sources. The first reason involves ongoing market conditions, and the second reason arises from fears that the Middle East conflict will disrupt LPG supply chains and increase input costs, " he adds.



Further, Mr Jhunjhunwala predicts, "the market displays upward movement because domestic equities show strength, but market volatility will continue until global geopolitical events, crude price changes, and foreign institutional investor flows determine short-term market mood."

Global market

In other Asian markets, a mixed trend was observed in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged by 0.5 per cent to 25,589 in the opening session, while Taiwan's weighted index gained 0.02 per cent to 33,405. However, several other Asian markets remained under pressure at the time of filing this report. Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined by 1.05 per cent to 53,252, Singapore's Straits Times index fell by 0.02 per cent to 4,841, and South Korea's Kospi index was down by 0.38 per cent to 5,466.In the United States, markets closed lower on Friday. The Dow Jones index declined by 0.26 per cent to close at 46,558. The S&P 500 index fell by 0.61 per cent to 6,632, while the Nasdaq closed at 22,105 with a decline of 0.93 per cent.