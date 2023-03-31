Search icon
Senior Savings Scheme, Post Office Savings Account interest rates hiked for April-June quarter, check here

The senior citizens' savings scheme's interest rate has increased to 8.2%. Nonetheless, the government has maintained the PPF scheme's rate at the same level for this time, i.e 7.1%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

The Central Government increased the rate of interest for several small savings programmes on March 31, 2023, including the Senior Citizen Savings Program, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Program, the Monthly Income Savings Program, the National Savings Certificate, the Kisan Vikas Patra, all post office time deposits for the financial year 2023–24's April–June quarter. However, the hike does not apply to the Public Provident fund. The Government has kept the interest rate for Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme unchanged at 7.1 per cent for this period.

The Center has raised the interest rates on small savings programmes three times in the past nine months. Interest rates for small savings programmes currently vary from 4.0 per cent to 8.2 per cent.

Look at new interest rates from April 1, 2023:

Sl. no Instruments Rate of Interest 
April 1, 2023-June 30, 2023		 Compounding frequency
1 Post Office Savings
Account		 4.00% Annually 
2 1-Year Time Deposit 6.8%  Quarterly
3 2-Year Time Deposit 6.9% Quarterly
3-Year Time Deposit 7.0% Quarterly
5 5-Year Time Deposit 7.5% Quarterly
6 5-Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 5.8% Quarterly
7 Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2% Quarterly and Paid
8 Monthly Income Account 7.4% Monthly and Paid
9 National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7% Annually
10 Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
11 Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.0% Annually

 

 

 

