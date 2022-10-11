SBI warns against scamsters to raise awareness, shares tips to spot ‘Yeh wrong number hai’

Representational Image

Do you frequently receive calls or texts from ominous numbers threatening to disconnect your electricity? Do you ever receive shady messages telling you that you won a lottery for xyz rupees? These scam calls and messages are sent by con artists who will deceive you under false pretences. State Bank of India, a public lender, shared a 25-second video on its Twitter account cautioning customers against falling for such scam calls in an effort to raise awareness among users.

"Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scams to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas", the bank tweeted.

An example of a scam message warning that a customer's power supply will be cut off soon is given in the video. “Dear customer, Ur electricity will be disconnected today Night 9.30 from Electricity officer. Ur previous month bill not update. Please immediately contact with Electricity officer", the message in the video reads.

Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scam to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas#SBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/5eHwDhh1yF October 5, 2022

It points out that the message has been sent by an unknown number and not an official ID. The users on receiving such messages are asked to make calls to a random number. The bank has asked users to verify the source of the message to ensure it is not a hoax or scam message.

In additional SBI-related news, the bank has arranged a number of non-performing assets, including the fraudulent Sintex BAPL account, for sale this month in an effort to recoup over 746 crore. On November 4, the bank will put the NPAs up for auction and invite asset construction firms to bid. The accounts of Sintex BAPL, with a debt of 197.74 crore, Surat Hazira NH6 Tollway Pvt Ltd, with an exposure of 335.54 crore, and Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd, with a debt of 20.20 crore, are among those up for auction.