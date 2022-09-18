Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

SBI waives off SMS fee on mobile fund transfers, know how to avail THIS for free

Users can now conveniently transact using USSD services without paying any extra fees, according to SBI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

SBI waives off SMS fee on mobile fund transfers, know how to avail THIS for free
SBI waives off SMS fee on mobile fund transfers, know how to avail THIS for free
The largest lender in India, State Bank of India (SBI), has announced that SMS fees for mobile fund transfers will be waived in an effort to encourage fund/money transfers via mobile banking among marginal and poor people. Users will eventually feel less burdened, and mobile fund transfers will become more affordable and practical.
 
Users can now conveniently transact using USSD services without paying any extra fees, according to SBI. Just dial *99# & avail Banking services absolutely free, it added.
 
It shared an infographic on its official twitter handle and wrote, “SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges.”
 
What is USSD?
 
Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, also known as USSD, is a service that can be used to transfer money, check your account balance, generate bank statements, and many other things. With this service, users can access banking services without a smartphone or an Internet connection. It works on feature phones. By using mobile banking with the *99# code, users can access basic banking services like fund transfers and account statements without a smartphone or Internet connection.
 
SBI added in the infographic that users can avail the services without any additional cost including send money, Request Money, Account Balance, Mini Statement, and Change UPI PIN.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.