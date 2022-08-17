Search icon
SBI Utsav Deposit FD scheme to offer 6.1% interest rate, know details of this limited period offer

Starting on August 15, 2022, the Utsav Deposit will pay 6.1 per cent interest. This offer is valid for 75 days, or until October 30, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

SBI

In celebration of the country's 76th Independence Day, the State Bank of India (SBI) has unveiled a brand-new term deposit programme called "Utsav Deposit." Starting on August 15, 2022, this fixed deposit will give a 6.1 per cent interest rate. This deal is only available for 75 days, or until October 30, 2022. 

"A delightful offer made especially for our customers to celebrate 75 years of Azadi", according to a tweet from SBI. Get a better interest rate with the "Utsav" Deposit.

"Bank has also introduced specific tenor of "1000 days" at ROI of 6.10% w.e.f. 15-Aug-2022 for 75 days," states the SBI website. 

Details of the SBI Utsav Deposit Scheme 

Under its Utsav Fixed Deposit Scheme, SBI is offering FDs with a term of 1000 days and an interest rate of 6.10% per year. Seniors will be eligible for an extra 0.50% in interest on top of the standard rate. For fixed deposits with terms between 7 days and 10 years, SBI offers interest rates ranging from 2.90% to 5.65% to regular citizens. 

SBI increases FD rates 

SBI has also raised interest rates on a few different fixed deposit (FD) tenures by as much as 15 basis points. The new rates, which apply to FDs, will take effect on August 13, 2022, according to the bank's website.

 

