SBI to stop mCash service, know how customers can transfer, receive money after discontinuation

PERSONAL FINANCE
However, the public lender has given few alternatives for sending and receiving money.
State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will no longer allow mCASH sending and claiming facility on OnlineSBI and YONO Lite after November 30, 2025. That is to say, customers will not be able to use mCASH to send money nor to claim funds through the mCASH link or app after its discontinuation.
As an alternative, the public lender has advised users to make transactions from other payment modes like UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and more for transfer of money to third party beneficiaries.
“mCASH (Sending & Claiming) facility will not be available in OnlineSBI & YONO Lite after 30.11.2025. Please use alternate mode of transactions such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS etc for transfer of money to third party beneficiaries,” SBI informed on its website.
State Bank of India offers its customers instant money transfer service mCASH. By using the money transfer service, which is a simplified facility, customers can send money to anyone with no bank account details needed. This comes with more facilities like sending money to a third party without registration of beneficiary with details like their mobile number or email-ID. Users can create mCash for a particular beneficiary using the link “mCash” available under “Fund Transfer” menu.
Users must download the SBI mCash Application from Google Play Store, and then register an MPIN for log in. Using the registered MPIN, customers must login into the SBI mCash app.
Customers who were using mCash can now use SBI UPI to send and receive money. SBI’s UPI App, BHIM SBI Pay, is a payment gateway which users of any bank account which facilitates UPI can use to send money, receive money and do online bill payments, recharges, shopping, etc., with their mobile phones.
Follow these steps to transfer money
Step 1: Login to the BHIM SBI Pay App
Step 2: Select option ‘Pay’
Step 3: Select any of the payment options like VPA or Account and IFSC or the QR Code
Step 4: Enter other required details
Step 5: Select Debit Account from the linked accounts and Click on the ‘Tick’ mark
Step 6: Enter UPI PIN to authorise the transaction
Step 7: Click on the ‘Tick’ mark to complete the payment