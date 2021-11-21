SBI takes THIS step after denying entry to customer for wearing shorts

Few days ago, a State Bank of India (SBI) customer took to Twitter to claim that he was denied entry at one of the branches of SBI for wearing shorts.

The customer named Ashish tweeted to display his resent against India’s largest public lender.

Ashish said on Twitter, “Hey @TheOfficialSBI went to one of your branch today wearing shorts, was told that I need to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to “maintain decency".

“Is there some sort of an official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear?" he asked while tagging the state-owned bank. Soon, several other users joined him with their own incidents with the bank.

“Can you please point me to a dress code for customers?" has asked SBI. Moreover, after a user asked for further more clarification, he said, “The gist is I entered the branch, a peon told me to come back in full pants, I said where is the rule written, the entire staff started shouting at me, I retorted back, and came back after asking the process to close the account (which is why I had gone to the bank)".

SBI’s customer care soon responded to Ashish’s concerns. “There is no policy or prescribed dress code for our customers. They can dress up as per their choice and may consider the locally acceptable norms/tradition/culture for a public place like bank branch. We request you to share the branch code/ name where you faced this issue. We will look into this," SBI said.

SBI has now resolved the issue and Ashish posted an update on Saturday, November 20. “Hello @TheOfficialSBI. I have with me Mr Joy Chakraborty ( CM Admin of the region ) with me, they came to my home and have taken care of the Issue. I would like to close this complaint and do not want any action against the staff,” he said.