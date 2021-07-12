Headlines

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

SBI alert! State Bank of India advises customers to follow this tip or lose financial data

Researchers pointed out that several SBI users were targeted in a phishing scam by Chinese hackers

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has advised its customers to follow a safety tip to ensure that their personal and financial details remain safe. This has come after many monetary institutions were affected by online fraud. 

Further, SBI advised its customers to not download apps from sources that are unverified. “Your Safety is our Priority! Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data!” SBI tweeted. “Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons,” SBI said. The bank has further said that it is possible that messages including OTP, PIN, CVV may be read remotely.

It was just last week when the cybersecurity researchers warned that Chinese hackers are targeting SBI users with phishing scams, asking them to update their KYC using a particular website link and offering free gifts worth Rs 50 lakh from the bank via a WhatsApp message or a text message.

The think tank, CyberPeace Foundation based in New Delhi, along with Autobot Infosec Pvt Ltd, studied two such incidents in the name of SBI, that were faced by some smartphone users. “All the domain names associated with the campaign have the registrant country, China,” the research team said.

Earlier, the research team had also pointed out that several users of the SBI were targeted in a phishing scam where hackers flooded them with suspicious text messages, requesting them to redeem their SBI credit points worth Rs 9,870.

