SBI Server Down: Internet banking, UPI services of State Bank of India not working, claim customers

SBI customers in the country took to social media and complained about the outage. SBI, the country's largest bank, had its services disrupted including net banking, UPI, YONO app - reported to be down since morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

SBI server down: State Bank of India's (SBI) server was reportedly down across India today - April 3, 2023. SBI customers in the country took to social media and complained about the outage. SBI, the country's largest bank, had its services disrupted including net banking, UPI, YONO app - reported to be down since morning. 

Taking to their social media accounts, many customers complained that they were unable to complete their credit card payments and other online services offered by the State Bank of India. Customers said the SBI services were delayed or failed due to the outage.

As per the internet outage tracker Downdetector, SBI servers were down since April 3, 2023, at 9:19 am. The website also suffered an outage with the bank's server yesterday April 2, 2023. 

SBI said, responding to the complaints, "We understand your concern. After the annual closing activities, the services of INB / Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI are available from 4.30 pm onwards. Customers may make use of these services." SBI tweeted the same on Sunday. 

Customers complain about the SBI server down 

One Twitter user wrote, "Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI, Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just the usual #achedin? Need answers, consumers are taking huge losses." 

Another user said, "What is wrong with the SBI server? The website not opening, yono not working what is this." 

