SBI: How to change registered mobile number through Internet Banking, ATM; check guide here

Instead of going to the SBI branch, here's how you can update your mobile number if you have a current debit card and Internet banking credentials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

In order to use the Internet Banking service, a mobile phone number must be registered with the State Bank of India (SBI) savings bank account. Customers of SBI are required to link their cell phone numbers to their savings bank account in order to maintain track of all transactions. They will also be informed right away if an unauthorised transaction occurs in the bank account. 

How to update your mobile number from Internet Banking:

  1. Access www.onlinesbi.com
  2. To change your cellphone number, go to "Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No. under the "My Accounts" section, which is on the left panel of the page.
  3. Choose the Account number, enter the mobile number, then click Submit on the following screen.
  4. You will see the final two (non-editable) digits of the registered cellphone number.
  5. Your registered mobile number will be used to notify you of the mapping status.

How to update mobile number from ATM:

  1. Visit the closest SBI ATM
  2. Choose the Register option from the available options.
  3. Put your ATM pin in.
  4. Choose Mobile Number Registration from the menu options that are displayed on the screen.
  5. From the menu options on the screen, choose Change Mobile Number.
  6. Your previous mobile number must be entered and verified.
  7. Following that, you will be prompted to enter and verify your new mobile number.
  8. The new and old mobile numbers will both receive different OTPs.
  9. Your mobile number will be updated after you enter the OTP. 
