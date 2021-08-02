Trending#

SBI's Monsoon Dhamaka Offer: Avail home loans at zero processing fee, more benefits for women borrowers - Details inside

SBI's offer on home loans will be available for its customers till August 31, 2021


SBI home loan

Written By

Edited By

Anupama Yadav

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 2, 2021, 07:12 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a once in a lifetime offer for those who are looking to buy houses on a loan. SBI has announced this new 'Monsoon Dhamak offer' where the processing fees for home loans will 100 per cent be waived off. The current processing fee is 0.40 per cent. 

Those who are looking forward to applying for this offer through the SBI YONO App will be eligible to get a 5 bps concession, women borrowers will also be eligible for the same. The current rate of interest for home loans in SBI is 6.70 per cent. The Monsoon Dhamaka offer will be available to the customers only till August 31. 

Since SBI is one of the most trusted banks in the country, every person looks towards it for their needs. SBI crossed a milestone of Rs 5 lakh crores in its home loan portfolio this year. The bank also has a base deposit of thirty-seven lakh crores with a Current Account Saving Account (CASA) ratio of over 46 per cent and advances worth Rs 25 lakh crores as of  March 31 this year. 

SBI's integrated digital app - SBI YONO is used by over thirty-seven million registered users and sees approximately nine million logins per day. Just before March 31, 2021, two million accounts were created on the App. 