Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

SBI Positive Pay: How to submit a high-value cheque at a branch or via net banking

Customers of SBI must first register their cheque-operated accounts for the Positive Pay System to access the service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

SBI Positive Pay: How to submit a high-value cheque at a branch or via net banking
SBI Positive Pay: How to submit a high-value cheque at a branch or via net banking

For cheques worth Rs. 5 lakh or above, the RBI previously implemented a Positive Pay System. On August 1, the cheque clearance system became operational. This approach has been deployed by many banks, including SBI, to prevent check fraud. Customers must abide by the new regulations as of the most recent revisions to cash checks worth Rs. 5 lakh or above.

As required by the new regulation, the issuer must electronically convey specific information to the drawee bank via SMS, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, etc., including the beneficiary's name and the date of issue. The information will be double-checked when processing payments later.

Customers of SBI who wish to use the service must first register their cheque-operated accounts for the Positive Pay System by submitting an application in the required forms at one of the branches. Additional channels are available for registration, including Mobile Banking (YonoLite), Retail Internet Banking (RINB), Corporate Internet Banking (CINB), and YONO (Mobile App). 

How to use the SBI YONO App to submit an SBI Positive Pay online: 

- Launch the Yono SBI lite application and log in. 

- Select "Service" from the menu. 

- Click "Positive Pay System" now. 

- Please click "Cheque Lodgement Details." 

- Select your account number  

- Include the necessary information, such as the cheque, issuing date, and amount. 

- submit it.

How to submit an SBI Positive Pay via Mobile Banking-

The text should be formatted as follows:

1. Cheque No. Amount Date of Issue in CHQL

2. Beneficiary Name and email it to +917208933145 with the format DDMMYYYYY/N (Multi City/Normal). Remember that only customers who have registered for SBI Quick are eligible for this service. 

How to submit a positive pay through SBI's net banking system? 

- Launch Net Banking, then sign in using your credentials.

- Visit the section for Cheque Book Services. Then select the Positive Pay Services option.

- Fill in the necessary information, such as the cheque, issuing date, and amount.

- Send it in at the end.

The information will be cross-checked at the positive pay site after the PPS requirements are finished.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.