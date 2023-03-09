Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Save upto Rs 1 lakh on home loan: Check list of banks that offer massive discounts for women borrowers

Check the list of banks that offer a discount on home loans for women borrowers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Save upto Rs 1 lakh on home loan: Check list of banks that offer massive discounts for women borrowers
Bank discount of women home loan| Photo: Pixabay

Availing a home loan is considered both an investment and a very serious responsibility. Specially, with the interest rates skyrocketing. To the relief of applicants, some banks are offering loans at lower interest rates for women. Various banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs), and mortgage lenders are offering female applicants exclusive and competitive home loan interest rates. 

As per government ruling, women's home loans can be availed of a discount on stamp duty ranging from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. In this way, they can save around Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,00,000 on a property worth Rs 50 lakh.

Read: House Rent Allowance: How to calculate tax exemption on HRA in India? Know here

Here is a list of banks that offers a discount on home loan for female applicants: 

SBI

State Bank of India offers a concession of five basis points to women home loan borrowers. The interest rate for female applicants starts from 9.15 to 10.15 per cent depending on the credit score. 

HDFC

Like SBI, HDFC too offers a 5 basis points discount on home loans for women. The interest rate for women borrowers starts from 8.95% and can go up to 9.85% depending on credit score and loan amount.

Canara Bank

For women borrowers, a concession is available for 5 basis points. Canara Bank home loan interest rates start from 8.85%.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India gives a concession of 5 basis points for women borrowers. 

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank offers various offers to housing loans for women. They offer discounts to salaried women, entrepreneurs, or housewives. 0.05% p.a. lower interest rate to women borrowers, Cost of furnishing may be included up to 10% of housing loan to a maximum of Rs.25 lakh, Moratorium of up to 3 months from date of advance or till the possession date, whichever is earlier.

Other benefits for women loan applicants

Lower stamp duty for women

Stamp duty is an additional expense while buying a property. Many states offer 1% to 2% reduction in stamp duty in an effort to encourage women to purchase property.

Benefits from taxes

Women don’t get separate tax breaks on home loan repayment. For principal repayment and interest payments, the maximum tax deduction is Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively. If a husband and wife own the property jointly and each has a different source of income, both may be eligible for tax deductions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.