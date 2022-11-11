Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

SBI Pensioners: Know how to submit life certificate on video call, step-by-step guide

The central government launched a nationwide campaign to encourage retirees to submit digital life certificates (DLCs), also known as Jeevan Pramaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

SBI Pensioners: Know how to submit life certificate on video call, step-by-step guide
SBI Pensioners: Know how to submit life certificate on video call, step-by-step guide
The Union government recently launched a nationwide campaign to encourage retirees to submit digital life certificates (DLCs), also known as Jeevan Pramaan. Pensioners are spared the inconvenience of physically presenting their life certificates at a bank or before the pension disbursing authorities thanks to DLCs.
 
The option was introduced in November 2021, and customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) can now submit their life certificates via video call as well. (Also Read: Why are Rs 2000 currency notes missing? Know details)
 
Step-by-step guide on how to submit life certificates on a video call:
 
Step 1: Visit https://www.pensionseva.sbi/ , and select 'VideoLC' at the top of the website.
 
Step 2: On the landing screen of the PensionSeva mobile app, select "Video Life Certificate" from the drop-down menu.
 
Step 3:Type a captcha after entering the account number where the pension is to be credited (which is not required if using the app).
 
Step 4: Next, select the box to allow the authorizing bank (in this case, SBI) to use your Aadhaar information for VLC, and then select "Validate Account."
 
Step 5: If you are qualified for VLC, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the cellphone number associated with your Aadhaar. If you received an OTP, enter it.
 
Step 6: Confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) after successful validation by checking the appropriate boxes.
 
Step 7: Click "Proceed" after submitting all the required certificates listed in the drop-down menu.
 
Step 8: At this point, you can either wait for your session or make a future appointment.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.