SBI Pensioners: Know how to submit life certificate on video call, step-by-step guide

The Union government recently launched a nationwide campaign to encourage retirees to submit digital life certificates (DLCs), also known as Jeevan Pramaan. Pensioners are spared the inconvenience of physically presenting their life certificates at a bank or before the pension disbursing authorities thanks to DLCs.

The option was introduced in November 2021, and customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) can now submit their life certificates via video call as well.

Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website.

Visit https://t.co/Mor15ERNpf to know more.#SBI #AmritMahotsav #PensionSeva #VideoLifeCertificate pic.twitter.com/p0gvlK7GP1 November 7, 2022

Step-by-step guide on how to submit life certificates on a video call:

Step 1: Visit Visit https://www.pensionseva.sbi/ , and select 'VideoLC' at the top of the website.

Step 2: On the landing screen of the PensionSeva mobile app, select "Video Life Certificate" from the drop-down menu.

Step 3:Type a captcha after entering the account number where the pension is to be credited (which is not required if using the app).

Step 4: Next, select the box to allow the authorizing bank (in this case, SBI) to use your Aadhaar information for VLC, and then select "Validate Account."

Step 5: If you are qualified for VLC, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the cellphone number associated with your Aadhaar. If you received an OTP, enter it.

Step 6: Confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) after successful validation by checking the appropriate boxes.

Step 7: Click "Proceed" after submitting all the required certificates listed in the drop-down menu.