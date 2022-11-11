Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
SBI Pensioners: Know how to submit life certificate on video call, step-by-step guide
The Union government recently launched a nationwide campaign to encourage retirees to submit digital life certificates (DLCs), also known as Jeevan Pramaan. Pensioners are spared the inconvenience of physically presenting their life certificates at a bank or before the pension disbursing authorities thanks to DLCs.
Step-by-step guide on how to submit life certificates on a video call:
Step 2: On the landing screen of the PensionSeva mobile app, select "Video Life Certificate" from the drop-down menu.
Step 3:Type a captcha after entering the account number where the pension is to be credited (which is not required if using the app).
Step 4: Next, select the box to allow the authorizing bank (in this case, SBI) to use your Aadhaar information for VLC, and then select "Validate Account."
Step 5: If you are qualified for VLC, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the cellphone number associated with your Aadhaar. If you received an OTP, enter it.
Step 6: Confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) after successful validation by checking the appropriate boxes.
Step 7: Click "Proceed" after submitting all the required certificates listed in the drop-down menu.
Step 8: At this point, you can either wait for your session or make a future appointment.