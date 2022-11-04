Search icon
SBI: Now open your FD account in State Bank of India from home; step-by-step guide

SBI, the country's largest public sector bank, is giving customers interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.10% on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India and the national government continue to struggle with the country's rising inflation rate. The central bank raised its repo rate four times over the previous five months. From 4 per cent to 5.90 per cent, it has now increased. The bank's clients are being negatively impacted by the rising repo rate in this scenario. The interest rates on banks' fixed deposit schemes (SBI FD Rates), RD schemes, and savings accounts have all grown significantly in recent months (SBI Saving Account Rates). The bank has also consistently raised the interest rates on its loans. Investors are choosing to do FD in the bank due to the ongoing growth in deposit rates. On October 22, State Bank upped the rates on its FDs of fewer than Rs 2 crore by 80 basis points.

In this case, you do not need to go to the branch if you wish to open an FD account with the bank following this increase. SBI FD accounts can be opened online while you're at home. You only need the bank's net banking for this. If you'd want to open an FD account with the State Bank of India while staying at home, we'll walk you through the procedure step-by-step.

Check how to create an SBI online FD account, step-by-step guide:

Step: 1. Go to the SBI website first to open an FD account.

Step: 2. Enter your username and password here to log in to net banking for the first time.

Step: 3. Next, select the Deposit Schemes option under the Home Page option.

Step: 4. Next, choose the term deposit option and then choose e-FD.

Step: 5. Choose the sort of FD account you wish to start after that. Select the Proceed option after that.

Step: 6. Next, decide which account the money will be taken from and deposited into the FD account.

Step: 7. Fill out the Principal Value of FD after this. Choose this option if you are a senior citizen.

Step: 8. Next, you decide when the FD will mature; the maturity date.

Step: 9. You finally choose all of the Terms and Conditions.

Step: 10. As soon as you click the submit button, your online FD will open.

SBI offers this interest rate on FDs with balances under Rs. 2 crores:

The largest public sector bank in the nation, State Bank of India, is providing FDs with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years to its ordinary clients at interest rates ranging from 3.00 per cent to 6.10 per cent. For FDs between two and three years, the bank is providing the highest interest rate. 6.25 per cent is the interest rate. In addition, a 1-year fixed-rate deposit is being offered at 6.10 per cent interest.

