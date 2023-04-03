SBI news: State Bank of India digital services restored after customers face inconvenience for hours

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a statement apologizing for a technical glitch that affected its digital services for a few hours on April 03, 2023. Several customers of the public sector bank had complained about the issue, which rendered services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, and the official SBI app (YONO) unavailable.

The bank's clarification stated that the issue has since been resolved, and all digital services are back online. SBI expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers and assured them that measures are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website, had reported the problem via their official Twitter page, stating that users had been reporting issues with SBI since 9:19 AM IST.

SBI acknowledged the trust customers have placed in them and thanked them for their continued patience during the outage.

