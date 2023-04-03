Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

SBI news: State Bank of India digital services restored after customers face inconvenience for hours

SBI clarifies server down time issue and apologizes to customers.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

SBI news: State Bank of India digital services restored after customers face inconvenience for hours
SBI news: State Bank of India digital services restored after customers face inconvenience for hours

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a statement apologizing for a technical glitch that affected its digital services for a few hours on April 03, 2023. Several customers of the public sector bank had complained about the issue, which rendered services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, and the official SBI app (YONO) unavailable.

The bank's clarification stated that the issue has since been resolved, and all digital services are back online. SBI expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers and assured them that measures are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website, had reported the problem via their official Twitter page, stating that users had been reporting issues with SBI since 9:19 AM IST.

SBI acknowledged the trust customers have placed in them and thanked them for their continued patience during the outage. 

Read more: SBI Regular Home Loan: Features, eligibility and documents required for application

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.