SBI net profit increases to Rs 13,265 crore in second quarter

In the quarter under review, the SBI group's overall revenue increased to 1,14,782 crore from 1,01,143.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said its standalone profit jumped 74 per cent to ₹13,265 crore in the second quarter of FY23, aided by lower bad loans and higher interest income.
 
The country's largest lender had earned a profit of ₹7,627 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
The public sector lender's total income increased to ₹88,734 crore during the quarter under review from ₹77,689.09 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. (Also Read: SBI ATM franchise: Invest Rs 5 lakh at once and make Rs 70,000 per month
 
The Net Interest Income (NII) during the period increased by 13 per cent to ₹35,183 crore from ₹31,184 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 3.52 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2022, from 4.90 percent a year ago.
 
Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 0.80 per cent of the advances from 1.52 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
As a result, provisions for bad loans came down to ₹2,011 crore, down from ₹2,699 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
On a consolidated basis, SBI Group reported a 66 per cent surge at ₹14,752 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 as against ₹8,890 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal.
 
The total income of the SBI group rose to ₹1,14,782 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹1,01,143.26 crore in the year-ago period.
