SBI Customers Alert: State Bank of India netbanking, YONO and other services to be hit today and tomorrow, check timings

State Bank of India (SBI) Internet banking and YONO mobile app services will be unavailable for 150 minutes due to maintenance work today (August 6) and tomorrow (August 7). SBI's internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business will remain affected between 22.45 hrs on August 6 and 01.15 hrs on August 7 (150 minutes). “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” SBI tweeted to inform its customers.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hours on August 6 and 1.15 hours on August 7 (150 minutes),” SBI said

“During this period, internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business will be unavailable,” SBI also added.

Recently, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued warnings from time to time, updated apps only to provide more safety. Recently, the bank has come up with a new feature on its Yono Lite App since it is the main tool that customers use for digital transactions.

SBI launched this feature through a tweet recently, which said, "Now online banking is more secure than ever with SBI! Download the latest YONO Lite app now."

The new feature only allows one person per device with a registered mobile number and is called SIM binding. The user will be required to register from their registered mobile number, it is a one-time process but one should do it only after upgrading their app to the 5.3.48 version.