SBI net banking: Step-by-step guide to reset your SBI YONO username, password online

SBI account holders can avail various services by using YONO App and website such as net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses and taxis, online shopping, paying medical bills and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Customers of SBI banks can access various banking services using the SBI YONO (You Only Need One) digital banking platform. SBI account users can access various online services through the YONO App and Website, including net banking, fixed deposit opening, transaction history viewing, booking of flights, trains, buses, and taxis, online shopping, medical bill payment, and more. The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

One can even set a 6-digit MPIN for the YONO app on a mobile device for a faster login process. The privacy and security of the YONO app are guaranteed by both password and MPIN.

SBI YONO Username: Steps to reset 

  • Visit onlinesbi.com to open the State Bank of India’s official website.
  • Then select login.
  • Click on the “Forgot username/login password”, in the account details section,
  • Then you need to click on “forgot my username,”.
  • After this, you will have to click on next on the pop window.
  • Here, you have to fill in the required fields including CIF number, country, registered mobile number, and captcha code.
  • Then click on the “Submit” button.
  • Now enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on Confirm.

SBI YONO Password: Steps to reset 

  • Log in to onlinesbi.com
  • Then click on 'Forgot login password'.
  • Select “Forgot my Login Password,” from the drop-down menu
  • Now click on “next” on the pop window.
  • Fill in the required fields including your username, account number, country, registered mobile number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  • Enter OTP you received on your registered mobile number.
  • Reset your password and hit the “Submit” button.
