SBI net banking: Step-by-step guide to reset your SBI YONO username, password online

Customers of SBI banks can access various banking services using the SBI YONO (You Only Need One) digital banking platform. SBI account users can access various online services through the YONO App and Website, including net banking, fixed deposit opening, transaction history viewing, booking of flights, trains, buses, and taxis, online shopping, medical bill payment, and more. The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

One can even set a 6-digit MPIN for the YONO app on a mobile device for a faster login process. The privacy and security of the YONO app are guaranteed by both password and MPIN.

SBI YONO Username: Steps to reset

Visit onlinesbi.com to open the State Bank of India’s official website.

Then select login.

Click on the “Forgot username/login password”, in the account details section,

Then you need to click on “forgot my username,”.

After this, you will have to click on next on the pop window.

Here, you have to fill in the required fields including CIF number, country, registered mobile number, and captcha code.

Then click on the “Submit” button.

Now enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on Confirm.

