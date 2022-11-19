Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 06:43 AM IST
SBI launches new WhatsApp service for senior citizens to get pension slips, know steps
State Bank of India has launched a new service that enables senior citizens to receive their pension slips over WhatsApp. It's hassle-free service at your disposal in the convenience of your own home. To obtain the pension slip, they do not need to go to the branch. To use the service, a consumer merely needs to WhatsApp "Hi" to the number 9022690226.
Informing about the new service with an infographic, SBI tweeted, “Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.”
Follow these steps to register a nominee using internet banking:
Customers of SBI are able to choose an account nominee online using services like Yono or Net banking.
- Sign in to SBI Online.
- Select Request & Enquiries.
- Select Online Nomination.
- Select an account number
- Complete and submit the nominee information.
Registration of Nomination through YONO SBI:
- Sign in to YONO SBI.
- Click on services & requests
- Select Account Nominee.
- From the drop-down menu, choose Account Number.
- Complete and submit the nominee information.