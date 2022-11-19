SBI launches new WhatsApp service for senior citizens to get pension slips, know steps

State Bank of India has launched a new service that enables senior citizens to receive their pension slips over WhatsApp. It's hassle-free service at your disposal in the convenience of your own home. To obtain the pension slip, they do not need to go to the branch. To use the service, a consumer merely needs to WhatsApp "Hi" to the number 9022690226.

Informing about the new service with an infographic, SBI tweeted, “Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.”

Customers can also use WhatsApp banking to acquire a mini-statement, a balance inquiry, and a pension slip.

Follow these steps to register a nominee using internet banking:

Customers of SBI are able to choose an account nominee online using services like Yono or Net banking.

Sign in to SBI Online. Select Request & Enquiries. Select Online Nomination. Select an account number Complete and submit the nominee information.

Registration of Nomination through YONO SBI: