SBI launches new WhatsApp service for senior citizens to get pension slips, know steps

Additionally, customers can use WhatsApp banking to acquire a mini-statement, a balance inquiry, and a pension slip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 06:43 AM IST

State Bank of India has launched a new service that enables senior citizens to receive their pension slips over WhatsApp. It's hassle-free service at your disposal in the convenience of your own home. To obtain the pension slip, they do not need to go to the branch. To use the service, a consumer merely needs to WhatsApp "Hi" to the number 9022690226.
 
Informing about the new service with an infographic, SBI tweeted, “Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a 'Hi' on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.”
 
 
 
Customers can also use WhatsApp banking to acquire a mini-statement, a balance inquiry, and a pension slip. (Also Read: Third high-profile exit as Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns)
 
Follow these steps to register a nominee using internet banking:
 
Customers of SBI are able to choose an account nominee online using services like Yono or Net banking.
  1. Sign in to SBI Online.
  2. Select Request & Enquiries.
  3. Select Online Nomination.
  4. Select an account number
  5. Complete and submit the nominee information.
Registration of Nomination through YONO SBI:
  1. Sign in to YONO SBI.
  2. Click on services & requests
  3. Select Account Nominee.
  4. From the drop-down menu, choose Account Number.
  5. Complete and submit the nominee information.
