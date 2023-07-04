SBI launches cardless cash withdrawals from ATMs and enhanced YONO app for customers

State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest government bank, has introduced a remarkable facility for its customers. In a groundbreaking move, SBI customers can now enjoy cardless cash withdrawal from any ATM, enabling them to withdraw money without using a physical card.

Accessible cash withdrawal from any ATM:

SBI announced this new feature on Sunday, revealing the launch of interoperable cardless cash withdrawal. With this innovative service, SBI customers can conveniently withdraw cash from ATMs of any bank without the need for their card. Previously, SBI only offered cardless withdrawal at its own ATMs.

App access for all:

Additionally, SBI has given its digital banking app, YONO, a fresh makeover to meet evolving customer needs. The YONO app has been updated to accommodate customers from other banks, allowing them to utilize the app for UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions. This means that individuals from any bank can now leverage the powerful UPI features through SBI's YONO app.

Exciting UPI features on YONO:

SBI has implemented these changes in conjunction with the celebration of the 68th Bank Day. The YONO app has been renamed "YONO for Every Indian," aligning with the bank's vision of inclusivity. The latest enhancements aim to make the app truly beneficial for everyone. Now, customers from any bank can access all UPI features, including Scan and Pay, Pay by Contacts, and Request Money, directly from the YONO app.

Statement from SBI Chairman:

Dinesh Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India, expressed the bank's commitment to providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions that empower every Indian with financial freedom and convenience. The revamping of the YONO app reflects SBI's dedication to meeting customer expectations for a seamless and delightful digital experience.

