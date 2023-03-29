Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank: Bank that offers free accident, Life Insurance with debit cards

SBI provides up to Rs 1 lakh in coverage for any loss or damage to products bought with SBI debit cards within 90 days of the transaction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank: Bank that offers free accident, Life Insurance with debit cards
Representational Image

Apart from SBI, several other banks include free insurance coverage with their debit cards, including protection for accidents, life, lost luggage, and transactions. With their debit cards, the majority of banks offer complimentary insurance coverage. However, it appears that most cardholders are ignorant of these details.

In this respect, cardholders should be aware that debit cards have free insurance. Furthermore included in the package are personal injury insurance, purchase protection, and baggage loss insurance.

Kotak Mahindra Bank:
Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a personal accidental death benefit of up to Rs 25 lakh. To activate the insurance coverage, there must have been at least one use of the card in the 90 days before the accident date, such as an ATM transaction, a point-of-sale transaction, or an online purchase. Moreover, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a lost card liability coverage that protects purchases made at merchant locations and online portals with your lost or stolen cards up to Rs 6 lakh.

State Bank of India:
In addition to the coverage offered by the airline, the State Bank of India stated it provides different aviation accidental death insurance dependent on the type of debit card variation consumers are using. It also provides baggage loss insurance for local and international flights. The requirements are that a debit card must have been used to purchase the airline ticket and that the card must have been used at least once within 90 days of the accident.

SBI also covers any loss or damage to goods purchased with SBI debit cards within 90 days of purchase, up to Rs 1 lakhs. 

HDFC Bank
Except for air accidental insurance, which is available up to Rs 1 crore, accidental insurance coverage offered by HDFC Bank starts and stops at Rs 5 lakh. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.