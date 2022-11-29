SBI, HDFC Bank: Here’s how to apply for chequebook online

The use of chequebooks has decreased over time as more and more people switch to digital payment methods like IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS for money transfers. However, a sizable portion of people continues to use checks as a form of payment. Cheques are the preferred payment method for businesspeople. Additionally, if you are employed and want to apply for a home loan, the bank will need to see a few pages from your chequebook. Therefore, you can get a new chequebook online while at home if your current one is empty or if you have kept it somewhere and cannot find it. All you have to do is adhere to the instructions below:

Steps to apply for an SBI chequebook online:

So, if you're an SBI customer, you can request or apply for a chequebook both online and offline. You must sign into your SBI net banking in order to use the internet. The bank states that customers can choose chequebooks with 25, 50, or 100 cheque leaves. Follow the steps to apply for an SBI chequebook online:

Open SBI Net Banking and select "Request & Enquiries." Select "Request for Chequebook" Select the account number for which a chequebook is needed. Enter the total threshold limit and the number of books and leaves in each chequebook. Choose a category from "The bearer cheque/Order cheque" Click "Submit." Choose the delivery address from the list of options (registered office, previous dispatch location, or new address). Select "Submit," and an OTP will be sent to your registered cell device. Enter the OTP and click CONFIRM to complete the process. Your request for a chequebook has been submitted successfully.

You can click on the ‘new address’ option if you are out of your hometown and want the cheque delivered to a new place.

Steps to apply for an HDFC chequebook online:

If you have an account with HDFC Bank, you can apply for a chequebook both online and offline. The steps below should be followed if you want to apply for an HDFC Bank chequebook online:

Using your NetBanking ID and password, log in to NetBanking in step one. Click Cheque Book on the left-hand side of the page, then click Leave Details. Select the account number if there is more than one Press the Next button. Click "Confirm." Your application will be verified by a reference number that appears on the screen.