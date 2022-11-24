Search icon
SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank: Avail THESE top offers on your credit cards

Every bank offers a different set of credit cards for the holder. Take a look at the kind of offers credit card gives in general.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

A credit card is a tool that can be used for quick credit-based transactions. Credit cards enable you to conduct transactions using the available balance in your account, in contrast to debit cards, which are linked to your bank accounts and debit the appropriate amount for each transaction. These sums can, however, be paid back at the conclusion of the agreed-upon credit period, and each credit card has a credit limit above which no transactions are permitted.
 
Credit limit
The credit card limit also referred to as the credit limit, is the cap set by the card issuer or allocated to the cardholder by the bank. It displays the maximum amount that a cardholder may charge and is based on their credit score. (Also ReadDNA Explainer: What is PM Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens? Get Rs. 4,625 monthly for 10 years)
 
Credit card benefits
Additionally, anytime a person uses a credit card, they receive a number of advantages. Considering these advantages, using a credit card turns out to be highly cost-effective. Here, we'll outline 8 such offers that credit card holders may receive.
 
- Welcome Offers
- Reward Points/ Cashback/ Discounts
- Fuel Surcharge Waiver
- Complimentary Airport Lounge Access
- EMI Conversion
- Add-on Credit Card for Family Members
- Concierge Service
- Insurance Cover
 
Credit card selection
You may not necessarily receive all of these advantages from the credit card you choose, though. Each credit card has a special feature that makes it stand apart. In this case, you can select your credit card based on which of these 8 offers you find most appealing.
