SBI doorstep banking service: Check eligibility, how to apply, services and key features

SBI

The nation's largest state lender, State Bank of India, is giving a doorstep banking service to a select group of consumers as a thank you to its clients. The service was made available to senior adults, people with disabilities, those who have medically recognised chronic illnesses, and people who are visually impaired during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior citizens over the age of 70, people with disabilities or infirmities (who have a chronic sickness or disability that has been medically certified), including visually impaired people, are all eligible for the programme. Account holders who have fully complied with KYC requirements, as well as single and joint account holders who are either survivors or previous survivors, are also eligible.

Customers who, in the lender's opinion, have a registered address that is five kilometres away from the home branch. SBI tweeted about the programme on Monday with the message, "SBI at your doorway!!! SBI offers free "Door Step Banking Services" three times a month for clients who are disabled.

How to use Yono to access SBI Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services

– Launch the SBI Yono App.

- Access the Services menu.

- Click on Doorstep Banking Service

- Submit a request for the pickup of checks, cash, or other items.

Ways to sign up for the service

Customers of State Bank of India must register for SBI doorstep banking at toll-free numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721.

There is a doorstep banking service accessible.

With effect from January 5, 2018, a few branches will offer the following Doorstep Banking Services:

- Cash pick-up.

- Delivery of cash.

- Pickup of a cheque

- Cheque requisition Slip pickup.

- 15H form pickup.

- Delivery of drafts.

- Delivery of Term Deposit Advice.

- Life Certificate Pickup.

- Document pickup for KYC.

Key characteristics of SBI doorstep banking

- Registration is done at Home.

- Only at the Home Branch can request Doorstep Banking Services.

- Cash withdrawal and deposit amounts are capped at Rs 20,000 per transaction per day.

- Service fees for each visit for financial and non-financial transactions are Rs. 60 and Rs. 100 plus GST.

- Passbook withdrawals using a check or withdrawal form will be allowed.

- Best efforts would be made to fulfil the delivery, but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).